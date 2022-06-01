Second teen involved in street race that hurt 9-year-old boy last year is sentenced

A Sedgwick County juvenile court judge on Tuesday ordered a teen to serve six months of probation for participating in an illegal race that injured a 9-year-old boy on a south Wichita street last year, according to Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The Eagle is not naming the teen because his case was adjudicated in juvenile court. He was 17 at the time of the collision. He entered a no-contest plea to one count of aggravated battery on April 6, court records show.

Another teen, 16, involved in the race also received a six-month probation sentence after pleading no contest to the same charge in February, The Eagle reported previously.

Wichita police have said the teens were racing their trucks in the 2700 block of South Meridian around 7:30 p.m. on March 31, 2021, when one struck the boy as he ran across the street with another child. The boy was thrown into a ditch and suffered serious but survivable injuries.

Two Wichita police officers were among witnesses who saw the trucks racing down Meridian before the collision, according to court records. Other vehicles in the area had stopped to let the children cross the street.

Judge Gregory Keith handed down Tuesday’s sentence, Dillon said.