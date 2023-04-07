Second teen killed in Augusta shootings within two weeks

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday evening, marking the second child killed in Augusta shootings within two weeks.

Richmond County deputies responded to the 3400 block of Old McDuffie Road at 8:48 p.m. for reports of one person shot, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found Zaire Person, 15, of Augusta, who was shot at least once, according to the release. Person was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said there was a large party involving minors that took place at several locations in the Augusta area, but it ended on Old McDuffie Road where the teen was shot, according to the release.

Anyone with information related to the incident should call 706-821-1080. Callers can remain anonymous.

An autopsy is scheduled, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Less than two weeks ago, on March 28, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed on Broad Street in Augusta.

The shooting took place at 3:07 a.m. at Richmond Summit Apartments, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Buddy Brown, of the 700 block of Broad Street, was pronounced dead on the scene at 4 a.m., according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

