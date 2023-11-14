Second teen to be sentenced in murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher
Second teen to be sentenced in murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher
Second teen to be sentenced in murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher
They're all certified cool. The post Here are 10 great gift ideas for your teenage sibling, from a classic hoodie to a mini projector appeared first on In The Know.
Compared to the immediate high of smoking cannabis, the high of edibles can take several hours, leading some impatient teens to take more — and causing intense and unpredictable highs.
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
Release date "sparked a movement" in hip-hop, Wu-Tang chief RZA says.
From Monopoly and Clue to Codenames and Ticket to Ride, Walmart has the best deals on board games for everyone on your list.
Xpressbees, an Indian logistics firm that works with several e-commerce firms in the country, has raised $80 million in a new funding round led by Ontario Teachers' late-stage venture growth fund amid a surge in the country's online shopping activity. The Canadian pension fund has acquired a stake in the Pune-headquartered startup at about $1.4 billion valuation, the same value at which the startup raised a Series F tranche earlier. With the latest investment round, Xpressbees' cumulative funding has reached approximately $680 million.
The video streamer is also increasing the frequency of its Bedtime and Take a Break reminders.
Two years after testifying before the U.S. Senate over child safety concerns, including teens' exposure to eating disorder content, YouTube today announced additional product safeguards around its content recommendations aimed at teens. Specifically, the company said it would limit repeated recommendations of videos on topics that can trigger body image issues, like those comparing physical features or that idealize body types, certain weights or fitness levels. Separately, it will also limit repeat viewing of videos that display "social aggression" in the form of non-contact fights or intimidation.
Your favorite messaging and calling app could reveal your IP address to the person on the other end of a call. “Even for users with more extreme threat models, I think that most of them aren't aware of the fact that calls can leak their IP address to the person that they're calling,” Cooper Quintin, a security researcher at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told TechCrunch. Matthew Green, a cryptography teacher at Johns Hopkins University, said on X (formerly Twitter) that he did not realize Signal revealed IP addresses in calls between contacts.
Find unique (yet cheap) ideas for the whole family: men, women, kids and teens.
A federal jury has found Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, guilty on all seven counts of fraud and conspiracy he was charged with in relation to the downfall of his cryptocurrency exchange.
Authorities describe Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996. All the latest developments.
Experts weigh in on the dynamics at play, and how parents can help their kids avoid and navigate the drama.
It’s a momentous occasion for the controversy-marred threat intelligence company, which helps organizations and governments investigate cyberattacks and online fraud. In an exclusive interview, Group-IB co-founder and CEO Dmitry Volkov tells TechCrunch that the company is using this “key juncture” to scale up and become a global cybersecurity powerhouse; not only is Group-IB celebrating the two-decade milestone by raising its first round of funding in seven years — it’s also planning to make its mark in the United States. Back in September 2021, Group-IB’s co-founder and former CEO Ilya Sachkov was arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service, and since convicted of treason by a Moscow court and sentenced to 14 years in prison.
"I hate horror films, and I don’t watch them," says actress.
Previously referred to as teen dating violence, ARA encompasses emotional, physical and sexual abuse, both online and in person.
Six critical questions to ask before you bring a super-size TV into your home.
In the Lego-like world of Roblox, about a hundred blocky avatars march through a lamplit street, wielding Palestine flags that are larger than their own animated bodies. During pandemic lockdowns, more than half of all U.S. teens were playing Roblox, a sandbox MMO game that lets users build their own servers and social experiences; even as kids have gone back to school, the game remains incredibly popular with over 65 million daily active users. When 23-year-old Salsabeel (a pseudonym) found out that her younger cousin was attending these protests, she was so moved that she posted on X (formerly Twitter) about it.
"I was very flattered than you guys thought I was Billie Joe Armstrong," said the TV actor who moonlights as a pop/punk singer.
Starting today, Discord is rolling out new automated safety alerts and content filters it claims will better protect teen users. The company’s Teen Safety Assist initiative comes after a recent report found at least 35 cases over six years where US prosecutors accused adults of allegedly using Discord to groom, kidnap and sexually assault children.