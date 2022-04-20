Second teen suspect in a fatal Tacoma pot shop robbery has been arrested

The second teen suspect in a deadly March 19 marijuana dispensary robbery in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday, Tacoma police said.

Seattle police officers arrested Montrell Hatfield, 16, in Kent. He and another boy, 15, are suspects in the World of Weed robbery in which store employee Jordan Brown, 29, was shot.

Hatfield fought with Brown behind the cash register at the business located in the 3200 block of Portland Avenue. The 15-year-old fatally shot Brown in the neck, according to court documents.

Brown, a Gig Harbor resident, died at the scene.

“Jordan wanted to connect, to help, and serve the community as both a budtender and a compassionate human being,” the business said on its website.

Hatfield and the other boy were identified as suspects by Tacoma detectives. Seattle officers arrested the 15-year-old suspect April 11 outside the Regional Justice Center in Kent. The News Tribune generally does not publish the names of juvenile defendants but is doing so in Hatfield’s case because he is charged as an adult with first-degree murder. A decision on whether to prosecute the 15-year-old boy as an adult has not yet been made.

The two teens also were identified as suspects in at least 10 armed robberies at pot shops in Pierce and King counties.

The 15-year-old was taken to Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center in Tacoma where he was booked for murder.

Hatfield will be taken to Tacoma where he will be also be booked for murder, Tacoma police said.