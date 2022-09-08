Second teen suspect nabbed for brutal beating, robbery of off-duty NYPD cop jogging through the Bronx

A second teen suspect was arrested Thursday for last month’s savage beating and robbery of an off-duty NYPD officer on a morning jog through the Bronx, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody for the vicious and unprovoked attack hours before victim Muhammed Chowdhury was wheeled out of Jacobi Medical Center to the cheers and whistles of about 100 fellow cops and supporters. The 48-year-old officer flashed a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was transferred to a rehab facility to continue his recover.

The teen was arrested in the Bronx around 6 a.m. for his alleged role in the August beatdown by a notorious robbery crew, with police still seeking two more suspects in the attack that left the officer hospitalized for more than two weeks.

Cops arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan last month, with a criminal complaint alleging the teen admitted his part in the attack. No charges were immediately filed against the second suspect, police said.

Authorities said the attackers were responsible for 19 similar attacks in the Bronx and Queens last month.

Chowdhury was jogging down Olmstead Ave. in the Bronx neighborhood of Soundview about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 when the assailants intercepted him near Lafayette Ave. and started pummeling the helpless victim, authorities said.

They stole his wallet and cellphone and left him nearly unconscious on the sidewalk, with a fractured skill inflicting during a beating that left the officer unable to speak.