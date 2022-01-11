Second teen wanted for Canton weekend homicide

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – A murder warrant has been issued for a second teenage suspect in the shooting death of a northwest Canton man.

Ajani A. Smith, 17, of Ninth Street SW, was already wanted on a warrant involving illegal gunfire when the new warrant was issued charging him with the Saturday death of Terrell L. Lipkins, 51, according to Lt. Dennis Garren, police spokesman.

Terrell L. Lipkins was shot to death outside a northeast Canton apartment early Saturday morning.

Police say Smith and Craig D. Avery, 16, of Akron, fired several shots about 12:40 a.m. Saturday at Lipkins outside the man's girlfriend's home in the 3100 block of Gilbert Circle NE, part of the Ellisdale Homes public housing complex owned by Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting. Lipkins was hit in the chest and leg and pronounced dead a short time later at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Police said Monday that a warrant had been issued for the arrest of Avery, charging the boy with murder. On Tuesday, a murder warrant was issued for Smith's arrest. Smith is also wanted for an unrelated shooting that took place two weeks before Lipkins was killed.

Police had been called Dec. 26 to Victory Square Apartments in the 1200 block of Lippert Road NE where two men had been seen shooting at one another, Garren said.

No injuries were reported, but four days later, a warrant was issued for Smith's arrest, charging him with discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

Both teens remained at large Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Jack Angelo asked that anyone with information to call detectives at 330-489-3144 or 330-649-5800. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the city's confidential TIP411 line, available at cantonohio.gov/police.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Second teen charged with Canton murder