Second teen wanted in connection with Latimer shooting turns himself in. What we know
The 16-year-old suspect in a shooting last month is in custody after turning himself in at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center late Thursday night, according to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter.
Elijah Zember is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle in connection with an incident on November 22 in the Latimer community, according to Ledbetter. At the time of the November shooting, Zember was out on $100,000 bond for an October 2021 drive-by shooting in the Virginia City neighborhood. He was charged as an adult in that case.
Zember remains jailed, as County Court Judge Mark Watts revoked the 2021 bond Friday.
18-year-old Matt Fletcher is also charged in the same shooting and he is jailed on $100,000 bond.
Two women are suspects in the case. 33-year-old Jaclyn Sisti is jailed on accessory after the fact. Her bond is $25,000.
The search continues for 47-year-old Tanisha Chiasson. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or use their app P3 Tips.