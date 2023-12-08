Second teen wanted in connection with Latimer shooting turns himself in. What we know

The 16-year-old suspect in a shooting last month is in custody after turning himself in at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center late Thursday night, according to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter.

Elijah Zember is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle in connection with an incident on November 22 in the Latimer community, according to Ledbetter. At the time of the November shooting, Zember was out on $100,000 bond for an October 2021 drive-by shooting in the Virginia City neighborhood. He was charged as an adult in that case.

Zember remains jailed, as County Court Judge Mark Watts revoked the 2021 bond Friday.

Matt Fletcher

18-year-old Matt Fletcher is also charged in the same shooting and he is jailed on $100,000 bond.

Jaclyn Sisti

Two women are suspects in the case. 33-year-old Jaclyn Sisti is jailed on accessory after the fact. Her bond is $25,000.

Tanisha Chiasson

The search continues for 47-year-old Tanisha Chiasson. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or use their app P3 Tips.