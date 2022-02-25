Second teenager, a 15-year-old, charged with murder in Brockton shooting

BROCKTON — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a February fatal shooting in Brockton.

The Plymouth County district attorney's office announced Friday afternoon that 15-year-old Jeremy Depina was arrested in Taunton late Thursday and charged with murder in the death of Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, 22, on Feb. 10, 2022.

He is the second teenager charged in Andrade-Monteiro's death after 17-year-old Tashawn Brown was ordered held without bail on Wednesday following his arraignment on a murder charge.

More: Green laser gun sight ties Brockton 17-year-old to murder, prosecutor says

More: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder in fatal Brockton shooting of 22-year-old

Brockton police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting at 102 Ash St. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Depina is being held over the weekend until his arraignment Monday in Brockton District Court, the DA's office said.

During Brown's arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Gedraitis said Brown was one of three hooded individuals caught on surveillance video approaching a van parked in the driveway at 102 Ash St. about 10 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Gedraitis said that Andrade-Monteiro, who was sitting in the driver's seat of the white work van, was shot in the head through the driver's-side window.

The prosecutor said his office gained access to Brown's phone via a search warrant. The phone, Gedraitis alleged, had multiple photos of Brown and someone identified only as "Juvenile A" holding guns.

"The photos appear to be working firearms," Gedraitis said.

In one photo, Gedraitis said, Brown can be seen holding a black pistol with a green laser sight. Prosecutors quoted a person who was in the van with Andrade-Monteiro as telling them that Andrade-Monteiro said, "Is that a green laser?" in the moment before he was shot.

Christine Araujo holds a photograph of her late cousin, Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, inside Brockton District Court following the murder arraignment of Tashawn Brown, 17, who was charged in Andrade-Monteiro's death on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Texts that prosecutors say they found on Brown's phone include references to "smoking Fabio."

Gedraitis said both Brown and "Juvenile A" were supposed to be wearing GPS-monitoring bracelets on the night of the shooting. He did not say why they had been ordered to wear bracelets.

Story continues

Gedraitis further alleged that "Juvenile A" cut off his bracelet on Feb. 2. He also claimed that Brown's GPS bracelet showed unusual periods of being "at rest" and that the defendant had reported problems with the strap of his monitoring device in late January and early February.

Gedraitis also alleged that, before the killing, a vehicle had backed into a space facing 102 Ash St., and that the vehicle flashed its lights before driving away. A 911 caller, Gedraitis said, reported seeing a green Chevrolet Blazer leave the scene.

The assistant district attorney did not speak to the motive for the shooting.

The Feb. 10 killing was the city's second this year. The first came in the early morning of Saturday, Feb. 5. Fifty-one-year-old Harry Williams was shot in the hallway outside his Auna Drive condo, prosecutors say. In that slaying, Kevin Gomes, 26, is being held without bond on one count of murder.

Enterprise staff writer Chris Helms contributed to this report.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Second teenager, a 15-year-old, charged in Brockton murder