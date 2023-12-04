Second teenager charged and accused of assaulting officer in Oak Park Mall shooting

A 17-year old is now the second teenager charged with assaulting police officers during a struggle that led to a gun being fired in Oak Park Mall last month.

Axel Jose Andres Monroy, 17, was charged Friday with battery against a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and theft under $1,500 for his alleged role in the shoplifting incident at the mall on Nov. 12, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Days after the shooting, 18-year-old Nery Alberto Gonzalez-Munoz was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count each of interference with law enforcement and aggravated endangerment of a child, all felony charges.

He also faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including battery of a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, theft and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The incident unfolded around 4:19 p.m., when two plain-clothed Overland Park officers tried to arrest two shoplifting suspects near the mall’s food court. The value of the stolen items from Macy’s totaled $477.50.

Authorities alleged in an affidavit that Monroy and Gonzalez-Munoz resisted arrest, leading to a struggle when Gonzalez-Munoz allegedly took an officer’s gun.

Gonzalez-Munoz and the officer fought over the firearm, and the gunshot was fired, according to the affidavit. The shot came close to hitting a girl, between ages 5 and 7, who was sitting in a food court chair about nine seconds before the bullet hit, the affidavit said.

When the officer regained control of the gun, Gonzalez-Munoz ran before the other officer brought him to the ground. Police collected a personal firearm that fell out of Gonzalez-Munoz’s holster.

He allegedly bit the arresting the officer and struggled for several more minutes before other officers and civilians helped take him into custody.

Monroy was arrested by police after he left the food court, when a detective tackled him.

The mall went into lockdown after the shot was fired, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

Monroy’s first appearance in Johnson County District Court is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Bill Lukitsch contributed reporting.