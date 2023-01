Second threat made against Bartlesville school, police believe they are separate

The above video is from previous coverage.

A teenager is facing charges after Bartlesville police say he made threats against Central Middle School.

It’s the second threat made against the campus in just one week. A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday after posting threats against the school on social media.

Investigators do not believe that yesterday’s threat is connected to the first.

This is a developing story.