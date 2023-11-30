Second of three men sentenced for 2022 high speed chase through Harrison and Marion counties

Nov. 30—FAIRMONT — Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes sentenced one of three men involved in a high speed chase on I-79 that ended in a shootout with police in Kingmont in May 2022.

Jeroenne Carballo Santiago will serve almost 5 years before being eligible for parole on charges of conspiracy, attempted murder with a firearm and two counts of wanton endangerment, based on Tuesday's sentencing.

However, that sentence only applies to Marion County. Judge Janes ordered that the sentences run consecutive to the ones already handed down by Harrison County Circuit Court for the same event. In total, Santiago is looking at almost 20 years of imprisonment before he is eligible for parole.

At his sentencing, Santiago expressed remorse for his role in the May 2022 chase. He pled guilty in Marion County Circuit Court on May 29.

"I made bad decisions, people could have died," he said. "This whole situation changed me. After some soul searching, I ask for mercy from the court so I can redeem myself."

Santiago, along with Sorto Chikas and Luis Lebron, shoplifted from a Walmart in Bridgeport on May 26, 2022. They made their getaway in a white van, which a Clarksburg police officer encountered on U.S. Route 50. About a minute later, the officer reported shots coming from the van's passenger side window. The chase continued through Center Street, Benedum Drive and across Route 131 with the suspects firing at pursuing law enforcement units the entire time. At one point, the two occupants even tossed chairs and other items at the pursuing vehicles out of the back of the van.

They merged onto I-79, firing shots at police as they drove northward on the busy interstate. The chase ended in Kingmont, where the van rolled to a stop and the occupants fired shots at police as they escaped on foot. Before leaving, they set the van's interior on fire. Police later captured all three men. Since the incident took place across both Harrison and Marion counties, they were tried and charged in both locations for the same event.

Santiago was represented by Fairmont attorney Matt Delligatti, who asked Judge Janes to make the sentencing consecutive due to the fact that Santiago is a 20-year old with no prior criminal history. He argued that his client was easily influenced by the other men in the vehicle, who were four to five years older than Santiago. Delligatti told Judge Janes that Santiago was neither the driver nor the shooter, and had no real way to disengage from the conspiracy since the vehicle the suspects were traveling in was moving at high speeds.

"He's had a tough upbringing, no father figure and was raised in both North and South Carolina," Delligatti said. "If these sentences are not done consecutively, it'll be 20 years before he sees parole. This is more than necessary to deter and protect the community. He acknowledges his wrongdoing and understands he put people in danger."

Assistant Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Sean Murphy, however, pointed out that there was no evidentiary reason to believe that Santiago played a less prominent role in the commission of the crime.

"Seems every time we get on I-79, we're gambling with our lives," Murphy said. "People driving under controlled and uncontrolled substances, then this extraordinarily dangerous conduct. Bullets struck not just police cars but also passing cars."

Murphy also disputed Delligatti's assertion that Santiago hadn't fired a weapon. He said that during Santiago's plea hearing, Santiago admitted to firing at least one shot while he was on the interstate. He argued that all three men were offered the same deal and deserve the same sentencing.

Judge Janes modified the sentence as he saw fit. He made allowances based on Santiago's age and criminal history, but did not dismiss the seriousness of the attempted murder charge. As such, he ordered that the sentences for the conspiracy and two wanton endangerment charges run concurrently. The attempted murder sentence would run consecutively. He assigned between one and five years for conspiracy, five on wanton endangerment of which there were two counts, and between three and 15 years for the attempted murder.

Murphy broke down the sentencing math. Although Santiago will be eligible for parole after the first year for the conspiracy charge, the wanton endangerment charges prevent him from reaching parole until he's reached two-and-a-half years of imprisonment. After he serves those, he still owes three more years on the attempted murder charge before he gets a chance to see the parole board. In order to fully discharge the sentences, he'd have to serve two-and-a-half years to discharge the lesser three offenses and then 7.5 years on the attempted murder charge for a total of 10 years in prison that he owes Marion County.

Of course, this is all on top of what Harrison County already decided. Murphy said Harrison County required 15 years out of Santiago before making him parole eligible. Bottom line, it will be almost 20 years before Santiago has a chance at parole.

One defendant is left, Luis Lebron. Murphy said Lebron pled guilty to charges in Harrison County already, but has yet to accept a plea deal here in Marion County. Should he forego a plea deal, his trial is set for Jan. 10, 2024.

