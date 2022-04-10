For the second time in a day, Durham shooting leaves one dead and two hurt

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Saturday night.

The two wounded people’s injuries were not life-threatening, Durham police said in a news release that did not provide details about any of the three shooting victims.

Durham police said in a news release they were dispatched at 7:30 p.m. to West Woodcroft Parkway and found all three of the victims. One was pronounced dead there and the other two were taken to a hospital.

It was the second deadly shooting in Durham on Saturday after three people were shot on Auto Drive that morning and one of them was killed.

Police asked people with information to call (919) 560-4440 x 29312 for an investigator or (919) 683-1200 for CrimeStoppers, which pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests on felony charges and does not require callers to identify themselves.