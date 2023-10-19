For the second time, a federal judge overturns California’s assault weapon ban

Nearly a month after he overturned California’s ban on large-capacity firearm magazines for the second time, U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez doubled down on his opposition to the state’s assault weapons ban, declaring in an opinion that the law “has no historical pedigree and it is extreme.”

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals remanded the case, Miller v. Bonta, back to the district court level after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision, which established a new framework for consideration of such laws.

Benitez opened his decision by comparing the assault rifle to the Bowie knife, saying that both are “dangerous, but useful.”

“But unlike the Bowie Knife, the United States Supreme Court has said, ‘there is a long tradition of widespread lawful gun ownership by private individuals in this country,’” Benitez wrote.

The judge, known for his fiery opinions, wrote that the state was discriminating against assault rifles because of how they looked.

“They have the same minimum overall length, they use the same triggers, they have the same barrels, and they can fire the same ammunition, from the same magazines, at the same rate of fire, and at the same velocities, as other rifles,” he wrote.

Benitez wrote that while people have heard about mass shootings like the ones that took place in Uvalde, Texas, Parkland, Florida, or Sandy Hook, Connecticut, “they do not hear of the AR-15 used in Florida by a pregnant wife and mother to defend her family from two armed, hooded, and masked home intruders.”

“California’s ‘assault weapon’ ban takes away from its residents the choice of using an AR-15 type rifle for self-defense. Is it because modern rifles are used so frequently for crime? No,” Benitez wrote.

The judge said that more is needed to justify the state’s ban on assault weapons than “disarming some mass shooters.”

The Bee has reached out to the California Attorney General’s Office for comment. This story will be updated if it is received.