For the second time in two days, a 16-year-old boy is shot to death in Brooklyn

A teenage boy was gunned down on a Brooklyn street Wednesday — the second youngster killed by gunfire in the borough in as many days.

The 16-year-old victim, Jaden Turnage, was found shot in the chest on Monroe St. near Classon Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 6:15 p.m., cops said. Medics took him to Brooklyn hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

“There were four shots, and two guys ran that way. The kid was lying in the street. He was shot in the chest,” said one witness, who didn’t give his name. “They (police) were trying to revive him, but he wasn’t responsive.”

The witness added, “It was so sad. He was just a kid.”

Police took two suspects into custody for questioning about six blocks away, in a building in the Lafayette Gardens Houses on Classon Ave. near Lafayette Ave., cops said.

The shooting comes a day after 16-year-old Cahlil Pennington was shot and killed at the corner of Miller and Pitkin Aves. in East New York near the Fiorentino Plaza Houses just after 1:30 p.m..

Surveillance video shows Pennington and two others run down Pitkin Ave. right before he collapses to the ground by a corner deli. One of his friends, who has a gun visible in his hand, drags Pennington around the corner while a fourth person bolts down the block and jumps over the fallen teen.

Police have made no arrests in his slaying.