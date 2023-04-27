Second trial in 2016 alleged vehicular homicide case underway

Apr. 27—The second trial of a man charged with vehicular homicide for the 2016 death of his girlfriend after she fell from a moving truck he was driving is underway in Glynn County Superior Court.

Prosecutors contend Richard Robert Wiltfang, 31, was drinking and had an open container in his Toyota Tacoma the night of Nov. 26, 2016, when he began driving the truck as his girlfriend Megan Twist was standing on the running board. She fell, striking her head on the pavement and later died from her injuries.

Twist was 23.

Prosecutors also say Wiltfang, who was 25 at the time, made false statements to investigators about having been drinking prior to the incident.

They presented evidence Wednesday afternoon before Judge Robert Guy that Wiltfang had paid for numerous drinks at a St. Simons Island restaurant a little more than 30 minutes before the incident.

Brunswick police were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Reynolds Street at around 7 p.m.

Former Brunswick Police Det. Chad Strickland, lead investigator on the case, read from a receipt presented to him during testimony that showed Wiltfang had used a Mastercard that day at 6:27 p.m. to pay for six Michelob Ultra beers, five well vodka drinks, a Rumplmintze and multiple margaritas.

Defense attorney Alan David Tucker in cross-examination asked Strickland, who now works for the Glynn County Police Department, if he knew how many people were in the party at the restaurant where the drinks were purchased and if there was evidence that Wiltfang had consumed any of them. Strickland said he did not know those answers and said he was unsure if any officers had asked the server who waited on them that day for more information about Wiltfang's consumption.

Tucker continued to cast doubt on Wiltfang's drinking that day, pointing out that testimony from officers was inconsistent about the smell of alcohol on Wiltfang after the incident, that there was no body cam or dashcam footage of the investigation at the scene of the incident and that a liquid in a cup inside the truck was never tested for alcohol.

Tucker also cast doubt on the handling of blood evidence from a blood test police took the night of the incident. Strickland confirmed during questioning that he was unaware if the blood sample had been refrigerated after it was taken and that it had been mailed on Dec. 1 via the U.S. Postal Service to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab.

Assistant District Attorney Joe Skeens asked during direct examination of Wiltfang's mother if she remembered learning that his blood test showed he had been drinking. After clarifying the question several times at Donna Wiltfang's request, she said she did remember a blood test and that it registered alcohol in his system.

The incident occurred outside a downtown Brunswick restaurant where Donna Wiltfang worked. Richard Wiltfang and Twist had stopped by to see her at around 7 p.m. Saturday. She was notified of the incident while at work and went outside in the immediate aftermath, her testimony said.

The trial is expected to last at least through the end of the week.

Wiltfang faces charges of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence and making false statements.

The first trial of Wiltfang ended in a mistrial in March 2018 after a Brunswick police officer remarked on the witness stand about Wiltfang invoking his constitutional right to remain silent at the scene of the incident. The court, in a pretrial ruling, ordered the prosecution and its witnesses to refrain from mentioning the defendant invoking his right to remain silent and his right to counsel.

Skeens and assistant district attorney Melissa Poole are prosecuting the case for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

Tucker and Robert Crowe are representing Wiltfang.