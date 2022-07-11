Second trial begins in child sex assault case involving former church youth leader

A former church youth group leader is standing trial this week in Pueblo for the second time for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Gabriel Geringer, 45, faces charges of sexual assault on a child, a class 4 felony, as well as a pattern of sexual assault on a child, a class 3 felony, after his first trial in September 2021 ended in a hung jury when jurors could not reach a verdict after more than 10 hours of deliberation.

The assaults Geringer is accused of committing allegedly took place in 2010 and 2011 but were reported to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office in December 2018.

Geringer's accuser told the PCSO she wanted to report her experience to authorities at that time to “keep this from happening to anyone else,” according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the victim — whose name was redacted throughout the document due to her being a juvenile at the time the alleged offenses were committed — told deputies she was 14 years old when the youth leader at her church in Fowler, the then-33-year-old Geringer, initiated a sexual “relationship” with her that lasted approximately three years.

Because the girl was younger than 15 years old, every sexual interaction that took place prior to her 15th birthday constituted sexual assault on a child.

The woman told detectives that in the years since her “relationship” with Geringer ended, she came to realize it was “wrong” because she was a child while Geringer was an adult. Geringer was 19 years older than her when the alleged assaults took place.

Geringer's first trial relied heavily on testimony and graphic recollections from his accuser, as the time that elapsed since the crimes allegedly were committed made it difficult for investigators to collect physical evidence in the case.

Geringer's trial began Monday with jury selection and is scheduled to end Monday, July 18.

