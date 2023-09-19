Second trial begins in Clay Twp. cold case

The second jury trial is underway for a man charged with killing a 79-year-old Clay Township woman more than 25 years ago.

Opening statements and witness testimony began in John Germain's trial Tuesday.

Germain is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators allege he broke into Virginia Cecelia Farrell's residence, raped her and stabbed her to death in 1997.

His previous trial ended with jurors unable to reach a consensus.

Germain had also previously been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion. Those charges were dismissed at the prosecution's request to focus on the murder charge and reduce the amount of information the prosecution had to present to the jury.

After jury selection was completed in the morning, St. Clair County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Guilliat began his opening statement by describing the history of the case.

In May 1997 when Farrell was found dead in her home with 24 stab wounds, police had no leads and considered a variety of suspects, including her neighbors and even her grandchildren.

Guilliat said the investigation did not lead to any of them being identified as a suspect and the case went cold until 2007, when Michigan State Police developed a DNA profile of the suspect from samples taken from the scene, but again there was no suspect to compare it to. It was only in 2022 that Germain was identified as a suspect and arrested.

Guilliat said Germain lived a few houses down from Farrell at the time. He said the evidence would show Germain cut her house's window screens to get in, then attacked and raped her.

"He attacks her, he beats her, he pulls her underwear off, but to his surprise she fights back," Guilliat said.

According to Guilliat, Farrell had defensive wounds including cuts on her hands and fingers, and skin was found under her fingernails. The skin matched Germain's DNA, as did a pubic hair found on Farrell's body. A hand print found on Farrell's window was also found to match Germain.

"After 26 years, too long, we're going to ask that you hold John Germain accountable for what he did to that woman," Guilliat said.

Assistant Chief Public Defender Frederick Lepley, however, said in his opening statement that the evidence would show Germain had been to Farrell's residence before the murder, and there had been no animosity between them.

"My client, John Germain, did not break into this woman's house, did not sexually assault her and did not murder her," Lepley said.

Lepley instead suggested Germain was charged because police needed someone to blame for the murder, and his client was the easiest target.

Germain reportedly admitted the palm print was his, according to Lepley, and had been to the house to help her.

The trial is set to last up to two weeks. If convicted, Germain faces up to life in prison.

