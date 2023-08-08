Second trial begins for man accused of killing Gwinnett teen, dumping her body in park

After a mistrial earlier this year, a Lithonia man is back on trial accused of murdering a teenage girl who he said was his friend.

Austin Ford, 25, faced charges in the shooting death of Tori Lang, 18, nearly two years ago. Police discovered her body in Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain. Her burned-out car was found a few miles away.

In May, the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on murder, aggravated assault and voluntary manslaughter charges. That resulted in a mistrial for Ford on those charges.

He is now being retried on those charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors say Ford shot and killed Lang, then hid her car in DeKalb County and set it on fire.

Ford’s attorney argued that the final medical examiner report was not definitive enough as to whether the death was determined to be a homicide or a suicide.

In the end, the jury was unable to reach a verdict for murder, aggravated assault and manslaughter.

RELATED STORIES:

The jury did find Ford guilty of theft for taking her gun, theft for taking her car, and also guilty of concealing her death.

It’s unclear how much time Ford will serve in prison for the lesser crimes.

“Each carries a penalty of one to 10 years. There’s no mandatory minimum so the judge can sentence him from anything from one to 30 years,” defense attorney Lawrence Lewis said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]