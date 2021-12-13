Second trial begins Monday for Des Moines triple-murder suspect Marvin Esquivel Lopez

A man charged with killing a mother and two children who were staying with his family is going on trial this week for the second time.

A Honduran immigrant, Marvin Esquivel Lopez reportedly met Rossibeth "Rosie" Flores-Rodriguez, 29, through family in his home country and agreed to let them stay with him when they arrived in the U.S. in 2019. Five months later, however, Flores-Rodriguez was dead, along with her two children, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores, and Esquivel Lopez was charged with their murder.

At his first trial in April, Esquivel Lopez's wife testified she heard the two adults arguing in Spanish, which she does not speak, and came downstairs to see her husband pull out a pistol and shoot Flores-Rodriguez in the head.

Mariah Esquivel Lopez said she left immediately with her two children and didn't see what happened to Grecia and Ever, who were sleeping in the basement at the time. Prosecutors say Esquivel Lopez killed the two children, both of whom were shot in the head, after killing their mother, perhaps to eliminate witnesses to their argument.

Esquivel Lopez, who testified through an interpreter, claimed that Flores-Rodriguez had threatened him with his own gun and that the two had struggled over it, during which it went off twice, striking her in the front and side of the head. He denied any knowledge of what happened to the children and said their mother must have killed them before confronting him — an account prosecutors dismissed in closing arguments as "simply absurd."

The jury in Esquivel Lopez's first trial deliberated for four days and told the judge they had reached a verdict on the charge for killing Flores-Rodriguez but were deadlocked when it came to the deaths of the two children. Eventually, after a jury question suggesting they were impermissibly weighing the prospect of a full or partial mistrial in their decision-making, Judge David Porter declared a mistrial.

Esquivel Lopez comes to his second trial with a new legal team after asking Porter to appoint new counsel after the first trial. The new trial was scheduled to begin Monday at 9 a.m.

