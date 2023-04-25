Second trial of Michael Wayne Pennington Jr. gets underway in Tazewell County Va.

Apr. 25—TAZEWELL, Va. — Jurors heard opening arguments Monday in the second trial of a Bluefield, Va., man who was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses after a woman's body was found on East River Mountain in April 2017.

Michael Wayne Pennington Jr., who is being held at an Abingdon, Va., corrections facility, was indicted by the May 2017 Tazewell County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, three counts of grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny with intent to sell or distribute, credit card theft, credit card fraud and receiving goods from credit card fraud.

The charges are connected to the death of Kaitlyn "Katiee" Ann Toler of Bluefield, Va. Toler's body was found on April 6, 2017 along Mountain Lane in Bluefield, Va. Toler lived with her mother, Mary Toler, and Pennington. When Pennington was arrested, he was already in jail on unrelated charges including burglary and larceny.

Pennington's first trial was started in March, but a mistrial was declared March 21. The trial is being conducted before Circuit Court Judge Richard Patterson.

The trial continues today in Tazewell County Circuit Court.

In the first trial, Commonwealth's Attorney J. Chris Plaster told the jury that evidence would show how Kaitlyn Toler was "strangled to death" and later "discarded like an animal" over Mountain Lane. Pennington stole from both Mary and Kaitlyn Toler, then sold the items at a local pawn shop. He used Kaitlyn Toler's ATM card the same day she was murdered. He told Kaitlyn's mother that a person in a maroon car had given her a ride, but investigators never found this vehicle and it was never seen by anybody else.

Pennington later claimed that he received a phone call from a man who said Kaitlyn was going with him to Charleston, but records showed that her cellphone never went to that city, Plaster told the jury then. The cellphone was later found in the her home's basement.

Story continues

On April 4, 2017, Pennington borrowed a trailer and ratchet straps, Plaster previously stated. He later backed this trailer, attached to his Cadillac Escalade, up to the Toler home at night. This was done after making sure Mary Toler had gone to Pigeon Forge, Tenn. for a conference after being told her daughter had gone to Charleston, and a video showed Pennington's car hauling the trailer up Mountain Lane. Blood found on the home's garage floor tested positive as human. DNA developed from that blood and from hair found on the ratchet straps were consistent with Kaitlyn Toler, Plaster said.

Attorney David Kelley, who is representing Pennington along with attorney Andrew Scruggs, told jurors that the case against his client was circumstantial, and that he could not find any evidence pointing directly to him.

No weapon has been found even though several objects have been tested. Kaitlyn Toler was last seen on March 30, 2017, but the Commonwealth does not have a specific time for her murder or where it occurred, Kelley said then.

Some evidence "was not recovered for weeks or years," he stated. A video allegedly showing Pennington's car towing the trailer up Mountain Lane was "grainy."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com