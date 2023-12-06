Second trial over Wilmington teen Brandon Wingo's homicide ends abruptly in mistrial

A mistrial was declared Tuesday in the case against a man accused of murdering 15-year-old Brandon Wingo in 2016.

What was expected to be a two-week trial in the state's first-degree murder case against Diamonte Taylor ended on the second day of trial testimony, according to Mat Marshall, a spokesperson for the Delaware Department of Justice.

The reason why the mistrial was declared is not presently clear. Publicly available court records do not reflect the declaration of the mistrial or the reason as of Wednesday morning.

Marshall, the prosecutor's spokesperson, confirmed the proceeding ended with a mistrial. He said the state will continue to pursue murder charges against 26-year-old Taylor and that he could not comment on why the mistrial was granted.

Ben Gifford, one of Taylor's defense attorneys, declined to comment on what led to the proceeding's abrupt end.

Wingo's homicide was one of the most prominent in the city's recent history. He was killed as he walked home from school on Clifford Brown Walk in the middle of the day. Prosecutors said he was killed as part of a feud among Wilmington teens that the city has prosecuted as criminal street gangs tied to multiple teen murders at the time.

In addition to the murder charge, Taylor was also on trial for assault and gang participation charges for other, nonfatal shootings around the same time.

The trial was to be the second in which prosecutors presented to a jury evidence that Taylor, who was 18 at the time of Wingo's homicide, killed the student as part of a feud among teenagers in the city. Taylor was previously convicted of murdering Wingo after a multiweek trial in 2018.

However, that conviction was overturned by the Delaware Supreme Court in a ruling that found Wilmington police conducted an unconstitutional search of his cellphones during their investigation. Since then, the case has been intensely litigated by the defense.

That litigation included failed efforts to have the case dismissed based on claims from the defense of prosecutorial misconduct, as well as an unsuccessful but ongoing effort to bar the state from using cell phone evidence retrieved through the unconstitutional search warrant that saw the first conviction tossed by the Supreme Court.

Read more about the case here:

Contact Xerxes Wilson at (302) 324-2787 or xwilson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Second trial over Brandon Wingo's homicide ends abruptly in mistrial