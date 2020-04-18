Second Tristar Products Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Filed This Week

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces the filing of a second pressure cooker explosion lawsuit this week against Coral Springs-based company, Tristar Products, Inc. and several other companies. Turchin's product liability lawyers continue to handle several claims against Tristar Products on behalf of victims allegedly injured by exploding pressure cookers distributed by Tristar Products. The lawsuit, Lebron v. Tristar Products, Inc., et. al. was filed on April 15, 2020 in the Circuit Court in Broward County, Florida, under Filing # 106270635.

The lawsuit alleges that Lebron followed all instructions, and let the steam out when it suddenly and without warning exploded, causing scalding hot liquid, contents, and steam to fly out of the Pressure Cooker and onto the Plaintiff. The pressure cooker was allegedly distributed by Tristar Products, Inc. and was manufactured by one or more of the other Defendants.

"As with many pressure cooker lawsuits we file, these are not just about compensating our clients. We want to protect the public and try to make sure products are as safe for use as possible," says Turchin. "We are aware of more than 900 complaints from customers alleging their pressure cookers failed to work properly, and more than 100 lawsuits filed around the country against Tristar."

Turchin was lead counsel in the consolidated product liability lawsuit, "IN RE: TRISTAR PRESSURE COOKER LITIGATION," in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey under Civil Action No. 17-5375. Tristar Products, Inc. recently moved their principal place of business and place of incorporation to Coral Springs, FL, subjecting them to the jurisdiction of the Circuit Court in Broward County, FL.

Product liability attorney Jason Turchin has handled a significant number personal injury claims on behalf of victims allegedly injured as a result of Tristar pressure cookers, including Power Pressure Cooker models YBD60-100, PPC770, PPC780, PPC780P, PC-TRI6, PCXL-PRO6, and PC-PRO8. Attorney Turchin filed one of the first known pressure cooker product liability lawsuits against Tristar Products in 2015 in the case of Liliya Bekteva and Serguei Tchernykh, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. As a product liability attorney, Turchin also filed one of the first known lawsuits against Honda and Takata alleging a vehicle driver injured by an exploding airbag, which helped lead to the largest consumer recall in United States history. For more information, Jason Turchin, Esq. can be reached at www.victimaid.com or at (800) 337-7755.

