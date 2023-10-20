Second Trump lawyer pleads guilty to conspiracy

Kenneth Chesebro is the third out of 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty.

A former lawyer to Donald Trump has pleaded guilty in an election subversion case in the US state of Georgia.

Kenneth Chesebro is the third of 18 co-defendants to plead guilty in a deal with Fulton County prosecutors.

He is accused of putting forward a slate of fake pro-Trump electors in Georgia and other states to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

Mr Trump is also charged in the case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Chesebro's plea deal comes a day after another ex-Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell, admitted guilt in the case.

Another co-defendant, bail bondsman Scott Hall, struck a plea deal with prosecutors in late September.

Chesebro pleaded guilty to a single felony count of conspiracy to file false documents.

His deal with prosecutors on Friday came as jury selection began in his case. The trial was scheduled to begin next month.

Under the plea deals, the former defendants will have to testify under oath in forthcoming trials.

Chesebro had faced a total of seven charges in the Georgia election interference case, including conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

He is accused of helping to devise a plan to submit fake slates of electors for Mr Trump.

Specifically, it is alleged he wrote a memo that provided instructions for how such electors in states including Georgia should proceed to meet and cast votes for Mr Trump.

