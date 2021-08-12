Second New Ulm catalytic converter theft suspect charged

Aug. 12—NEW ULM — A second man now is charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts from New Ulm.

Ryan Gabriel Luckhardt, 37, of Hutchinson, was charged with felony counts of theft, attempted theft and property damage Thursday in Brown County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of tampering with a vehicle and property damage.

Four catalytic converter thefts occurred in New Ulm overnight March 8-9, the charges say. Luckhardt and McKenzie Michael Notch, 26, of Granite Falls, allegedly were caught with several catalytic converters a few days later, some of which were traced to New Ulm.

Notch was charged in connection to the New Ulm thefts in June. Both men were charged in April in connection with thefts in Blue Earth County last month and were charged in March with possession of stolen property in Nicollet County.