Second US journalist detained in Russia on spying charges

Ms Kurmasheva is a dual Russian-US citizen who visited Moscow for family reasons in May - REF/RL

An American journalist has been detained in Russia and charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, her employer said.

Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor with the US Congress-funded Radio Free Europe (RFE), “needs to be released so she can return to her family immediately,” Jeffrey Gedmin, the organisation’s acting president, said in a statement.

“Alsu is a highly-respected colleague, devoted wife and dedicated mother to two children,” Mr Gedmin said.

She is the second US journalist to be held by Russia in recent months. Evan Gershkovich , a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, has been detained since March, accused of spying.

Ms Kurmasheva, who is a dual Russian-US citizen, was being held at a temporary detention centre overnight, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement.

A representative of Russian human-rights news website OVD-Info told the CPJ that Ms Kurmasheva would “most likely” be transferred to pre-trial detention shortly.

Ms Kurmasheva lives in the Czech Republic, but entered Russia on May 20 for a family emergency, the CPJ said.

She was temporarily detained at the Kazan airport on June 2 before her return flight, where both her US and Russian passports were confiscated and she was fined for failing to register her American passport with Russian authorities, according to RFE.

Ms Kurmasheva also works for Radio Liberty, RFE’s sister station, and has covered ethnic minorities in Tatarstan and Bashkortostan, RFE said, especially on efforts to preserve the Tatar language, even as Russian authorities “have exerted increased pressure on Tatars in recent years”.

She was awaiting the return of her passports when the new charge was announced, the CPJ said, adding that if found guilty she faces up to five years in jail.

The organisation said it was “deeply concerned” by the charges.

‘Journalism is not a crime’

Russian authorities must “release her immediately and drop all charges against her,” Gulnoza Said, the CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia programme coordinator, said.

“Journalism is not a crime and Ms Kurmasheva’s detention is yet more proof that Russia is determined to stifle independent reporting.”

“Alsu was detained simply because she is an employee of Radio Liberty. In fact, now any independent journalist in Russia risks the same thing,” the CPJ cited a colleague of Ms Kurmasheva as saying.

Ms Kurmasheva’s arrest comes seven months after the detention of Mr Gershkovich, who became the first Western reporter to be jailed on spy charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

The 31-year-old Wall Street Journal Moscow correspondent, his employer and the US government have rejected the spying allegations.

Russia has not provided public evidence of the allegations it has made against Mr Gershkovich. A Moscow court earlier this month rejected his appeal of his detention and ordered him held until the end of November.

The American continued to report from Russia after the Kremlin launched its Ukraine offensive, despite many Western journalists leaving the country. He has been held at Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison.

