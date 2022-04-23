Second victim comes forward against Jacksonville officer accused of sending explicit media to minors

A second teenager has come forward against officer Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A new warrant says the officer would send naked photos of himself to a 17-year-old boy and would ask the teenager to send photos and videos back to him.

“When one comes forward it’s not unusual for another one to come forward,” Action News Jax law and safety expert, Dale Carson said.

New charges were filed against Carmona and it comes after he was arrested in March, accused of sending explicit images of himself to a different teenage boy.

The new warrant says the officer sent at least 50 pictures and videos to the 17-year-old, saying at one time, “release the hotness” with an eggplant emoji, asking him to expose everything.

Clay County investigators were also told by the victim that Carmona bought him AirPod Pro’s for his birthday and told him to keep sending videos. Another time, the victim told investigators that the most recent material Carmona sent him was a video of the officer having sex with his wife.

Carson, who has years of experience in law enforcement, said now that a second victim has come forward, there could be even more.

“It’s a known fact these matters and types of violations are not done in isolation,” Carson said.

Investigators also found several lewd photos of the victim and other children on Carmona’s phone after search warrant forensics.

Action News Jax’s previous investigations also found at least 28 complaints against Carmona while working with JSO. More than half were sustained.

Carmona was also linked to an incident in 2020 involving a scuffle between a Jacksonville woman named Brittany Williams and several JSO officers, which was caught on a body camera. He wasn’t involved in the scuffle, but their conversation, in the beginning, led to other officers showing up and Williams going to jail with some of her front teeth broken and her arm injured.

Carson said the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is doing the right thing.

“Conduct an investigation, follow the lead, see if there are any more victims then based on that, arrest and prosecute them if you can develop probable cause,” he said.

JSO said in a statement on Friday, “Ofc. Carmona is currently suspended without pay while the sheriff’s office goes through the appropriate channels to terminate his employment.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said as of a Friday, Carmona was being held in their jail. They also ask if anybody has any knowledge about these investigations, or knows a potential victim or is a potential victim, to call the sheriff’s office immediately.

