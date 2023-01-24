Second victim dies after 2 men were found shot in head in Coweta County, deputies say

The second victim in a Coweta County double shooting last week has died.

On Jan. 16, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies found two men who had been shot in the head.

One man who was shot died after he had a heart attack before he could be loaded into a helicopter.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 that the second victim died over the weekend.

Deputies have not released the names of the victims.

Family members spoke to Channel 2′s Justin Carter and identified the victim who had a heart attack as Marvin Bridges.

“He took care of people, so I really don’t understand how this could happen,” said Christion Bridges, the victims’ son. “He was giving, caring, loving and he shared with the community. I don’t know anyone who would do that.”

Deputies told Channel 2 Action News the shooting is still under investigation and no one has been arrested.

