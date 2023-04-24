Second victim dies in fatal Chestnut Street shooting. Fayette coroner releases ID

A second person has died in last week’s fatal shooting on Chestnut Street, according to Lexington police.

Lakeisha Hill, 32, was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Chestnut Street on April 20, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. Responding officers found one man and one woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The man, later identified as Timonte Harris, 43, was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Hill was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to court documents.

Lexington police announced Hill’s death Monday.

Police have charged a suspect in the case, Corry Jackson, 37, with murder, assault and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Witnesses gave police a suspect description, court documents said.

Jackson was located one block away and arrested. A witness later identified Jackson as the shooter, according to court documents.

Harris and Hill’s deaths mark the third and fourth homicides, respectively, of 2023.

Herald-Leader staff writer Karla Ward contributed to this report.