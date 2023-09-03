Second victim dies after Saturday morning shooting at Lynn house party

Another victim has died after a shooting at a house party in Lynn Saturday morning, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said Sunday. The shooting had already caused one death and injured several others.

Jandriel Heredia of Revere died from gunshot wounds he sustained when an unknown shooter opened fire at 189 Essex Street around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning. Heredia, 25-year-old Abraham Diaz, and five others were rushed to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. Diaz was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The Essex County DA said Sunday there is no update on the condition of the five other people who sustained injuries.

Investigators do not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence and believe that it was a targeted attack.

A neighbor told Boston 25 he was in his house when he heard at least 10 rounds of gunshots, tires screeching, and people screaming from the party in the parking lot.

Less than 24 hours later, Lynn police were again called to a deadly shooting around half a mile away. Officers responded to Lincoln Street around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night to find a man inside his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation shows the Saturday night shooting was also targeted but does not appear to be related to the early morning shooting, investigators said.

Both cases remain under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and the Lynn Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

