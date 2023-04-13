Second victim dies after shooting at Fort Worth store, medical examiner reports

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a second victim who died following a shooting Monday at a Fort Worth convenience store.

Michael Charles Sansom Jr., 29, died Wednesday at John Peter Smith Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Marques Parker, 18, was also fatally shot in the head by the same suspect at the convenience store, Joe’s Food Mart, located in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue, according to Fort Worth police.

Parker died Monday at the scene.

The killings occurred about 2 a.m. during a disagreement between the assailant and Parker, police said.

The unidentified assailant left in a vehicle with two other people. Police have not announced an arrest.

Police declined to say whether the victims were inside the store or outside it when they were shot.

It is the second homicide at the convenience store in four months.

Deunte Ogaro, 18, died after he was shot in the head there on Dec. 18. Two other people were shot at the same time.

In the Dec. 18 shooting case, Curtis Griffin, 20, was arrested in February and in March was charged with murder, which the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office alleged occurred during a robbery.