Second victim dies after Tuesday morning shooting

Nov. 24—A second person shot during an incident earlier this week on the city's northeast side has died of his injuries, police announced Wednesday.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the man has been identified as Rodney Tolle, 69.

Around midnight on Tuesday, police located the man, later identified as Tolle, inside a residence in the 800 block of North Ohio Street, and it appeared he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head, the release indicated.

He was transported to an area hospital before being flown to Indianapolis for further treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

Police also located the body of another man outside of the residence, the release noted. That man was identified on Tuesday afternoon as 29-year-old Joshua Briscoe, and authorities say he sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the incident.

Upon further investigation, police ended up arresting Zachary Thomas, 38, of Russiaville, for his alleged role in the incident, and he is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Thomas is facing one Level 1 felony charge of murder in Briscoe's death, but the Howard County Prosecutor's Office told the Tribune that a second preliminary charge of murder is now likely based on Tolle's death as well.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

