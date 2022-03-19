Virginian-Pilot reporter among those killed in Granby Street shooting in downtown Norfolk

Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot.

When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached.

The 25-year-old reporter was one of two people killed when gunfire erupted outside a popular Granby Street nightspot.

Jenkins had been at Chicho’s Pizza Backstage with her best friend, according to her family. The restaurant and bar was closing when an argument started outside and Jenkins, who covered education for The Pilot and Daily Press, was caught in the line of fire as she left. She was later pronounced dead at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Manager Rory Schindel said bartenders announced last call for drinks and turned up the lights about 1:30 a.m. Customers were starting to leave when he heard an argument outside and then gunfire.

A total of five people were shot. Portsmouth resident Devon M. Harris, also 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Three other men were wounded, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.

Jenkins’ father, Maurice Jenkins of Virginia Beach, described his daughter as a sweet, caring and hard-working young woman who loved being a journalist. She just turned 25 on March 13 and was the oldest of three siblings.

Jenkins grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Granby High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Georgia State University in December 2019 and worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Pilot in December 2020. After living with her family, she just got her first apartment in Virginia Beach about a month ago.

“She wasn’t much of a going-out kind of person at all,” Maurice Jenkins said. “But she had a friend visiting from out of town who wanted to go out.”

The two had been friends since middle school and Jenkins was godmother to her friend’s daughter.

Story continues

“Everyone loved her,” Maurice Jenkins said. “She was such an energetic, caring and giving person. A real go-getter. She’d do anything for anyone.”

Jenkins initially was hired by The Pilot and Daily Press to cover breaking news and later became an education reporter.

“Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting,” said Kris Worrell, editor-in-chief of Virginia Media. “Sierra was funny and energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

On Saturday morning, drops of blood could be seen on the sidewalk outside Chicho’s and a nearby security guard pointed out what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in a wall next to the business’s windows and front doors.

Schindel recalled seeing Jenkins and her friends at the bar.

“They were a nice group,” he said. “They took good care of our bartenders and our bartenders took good care of them.”

Chicho’s nighttime security requires all customers to be patted down before entering, Schindel said. Because of that policy, the manager doesn’t believe the shooter brought the gun inside.

“It was just a normal night,” Schindel said of the moments before the shots were fired. “There were a lot of people there, as usual, and there was a great atmosphere inside.”

He estimated about 180 people were at the bar when last call was announced and people began to exit.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s attorney Ramin Fatehi issued a statement on social media asking anyone with cell phone video or surveillance footage of the incident, or any other information to contact police. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or to submit a tip online.

