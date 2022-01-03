Second victim emerges from fatal shooting in Canton

CANTON – Police said Monday a second person was shot Friday night on 17th Street NW.

The second person, Enijual Toles, 20, of Massillon, walked into Aultman Hospital suffering from a bullet wound to his head, according to police.

Another man, Riquan Jennings, was found dead in a parked vehicle in the 100 block of 17th Street NW.

The shootings occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Jennings, who also had a gunshot wound to his head, was pronounced dead at the scene.

When police arrived at the shooting scene, Toles was not there.

"He was self-transported," police Lt. Dennis Garren said. "I don't know how he got there (Aultman Hospital). Canton police nor Canton fire transported him."

Police say Toles told them he was in the car with Jennings when an unknown person or persons shot them.

As of Monday, police were trying to identify who fired the shots at the two men. Toles apparently did not recognize the gunman.

"I am not aware of any witnesses," Garren said. "I am not saying there weren't any. I don't know what there were doing, what their intentions were. I don't want to speculate on anything."

As of Monday Toles was not registered as a patient at Aultman Hospital.

Someone called for police at 7:58 p.m. Friday about the gunshots. The vehicle was by 121 17th Street NW, an apartment building that's part of the Case Mansion Flats complex on the northwest corner of Market Avenue N and 17th Street NW.

