Second victim in Falkville shooting dies

Feb. 7—A second person who sustained gunshot wounds Sunday evening near Falkville has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said today.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville.

Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, was charged with capital murder Monday in connection with the shooting death of Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville. The Sheriff's Office said it is in the process of filing charges in connection with Reed's death.

Knighten resided on Goodwin Road, where the shootings took place. Knighten shot Beard multiple times in a vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. Another man was found inside the Goodwin Road residence with multiple gunshot wounds, and a third person shot during the incident left before deputies arrived and was found at Falkville Police Department. Both shooting victims who were alive when deputies arrived were in critical condition and sent via medical helicopter to Huntsville Hospital.

Knighten is being held in Morgan County Jail being without bond.