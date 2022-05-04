Second victim identified in Kennedale double homicide; man and woman stabbed in home

James Hartley
A 69-year-old woman has been identified as the second victim in a double homicide in Kennedale last week, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

Patricia Ann Gomez was identified as the second victim in the April 27 killings. The office earlier identified Tony Gomez, 72, as the other victim. Both lived at the home where they were stabbed to death.

Shawn Anthony Gomez, 19 was arrested April 28 in Johnson County and faces charges of capital murder, two counts of assault on a public servant, one count of evading arrest and one count of resisting arrest or detention, according to Johnson County jail records.

He is being held at the Johnson County Jail on $512,500 bond, according to jail records.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Oak Ridge Trail around 6 p.m. April 27 for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Patricia Gomez and Tony Gomez dead inside the home. Both victims were stabbed to death, according to the Tarrant County ME’s office.

Shawn Gomez was out on bond for two charges filed in Tarrant County when the killings happened. According to Tarrant County court records, he was charged with evading arrest and unlawfully carrying a firearm, with both of those charges filed by Fort Worth police.

Police did not immediately respond to a question about how, if at all, Shawn Gomez was related to Patricia Gomez and Tony Gomez.

