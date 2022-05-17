Second victim in Joplin shooting reported to be in critical condition

May 17—A victim injured in a shooting Monday night near downtown Joplin that claimed the life of another man remains in critical condition, according to police.

The names of the two men shot about 6 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Fifth Street and Connor Avenue have not been released by Joplin police, who are investigating the incident as a homicide.

While officers were responding to a 911 call reporting the shooting, the police dispatch center that the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene in a dark-colored passenger vehicle. Officers found one man dead at the scene from apparent gunshot injuries and a second man who was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call police at 417-623-3131.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.