Second victim of Penn Street shooting dies

Jun. 23—A second man has died as a result of a double shooting that took place early Sunday on Penn Street in Reading.

Jamar Oliver, 29, died as a result of his injuries, a city representative said in a news release Friday.

Another victim, Jorge Mercado-Castro, 32, died Monday of a gunshot wound to the head, Reading Police said.

Kevin Irizzarry-DeMarco, 24, of Kenhorst and John Roman, 31, of Reading were taken into custody Monday morning, according to police.

They remain in custody and will be charged with homicide, according to the release.

Police said Oliver and Mercado-Castro were driving east in the 300 block of Penn Street about 1:15 a.m. Sunday when they were shot.

Oliver was found in the 400 block of Penn Street with a head injury and a gunshot wound to his right arm, police said.

Jorge Mercado-Castro, 32, was involved in a vehicle accident at Fifth and Penn streets. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, they said.

olice determined that Irizzarry-DeMarco and Roman were suspects in the shooting after they were identified by a witness who drove them to the 300 block of Penn Street and drove them away as they fled the scene.

Police identified the witness' vehicle through surveillance footage and located it in the 200 block of Cherry Street shortly after the shooting.

Police initially charged Irizzarry-DeMarco with two counts each of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and aggravated assault, and one count of illegally possessing a weapon.

He was arraigned Monday before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo and placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $2 million bail.