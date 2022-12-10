Second Victorville Fire Department chief steps down since May

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·2 min read
City officials announced Friday that Victorville Fire Department Chief Brian Fallon will leave the organization at the end of the month.

In June, then-VFD Battalion Chief Fallon was promoted to fire chief, taking over for Fire Chief Jeff Armstrong, who announced his resignation in May.

Once Fallon departs and a new interim fire chief is appointed, possibly by Jan. 1, the VFD will have had three chiefs in less than one year.

Lompoc bound

Lompoc city officials announced Friday that Fallon had been appointed chief of the Lompoc City Fire Department.

Fallon starts his new position on Jan. 9, taking over for Interim Lompoc Fire Chief Scott Nunez, according to KSBY.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to lead an amazing group of men and women with the Lompoc Fire Department. I am excited to see what the future holds for our fire department and the city of Lompoc," he told KSBY.

Fallon accepted the fire chief position on the Central Coast, a location where he and his family have always hoped to reside, City of Victorville officials said.

Fallon joined the VFD in September 2021 after 16 years with Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department where he progressed through the ranks.

Fallon began his career in 2000 as a paramedic with American Medical Response and continues to be a certified paramedic.

Chief Fallon’s last day with the three-year-old VFD will be Dec. 30.

“The City of Victorville thanks Chief Fallon for his dedicated service and leadership, and we wish he and his family well as they embark on this new opportunity,” a city statement said.

Fallon’s skills include emergency management, interoperability, project management, hazmat and tactical response. He also holds numerous certifications, including the Chief Officer Certification from the California State Fire Marshal, Extended Attack Incident Commander and Strike Team/Task Force Leader.

A California native, Fallon earned his bachelor of science in fire science administration from Waldorf University.

He earned his paramedic certification from Mount San Antonio Community College, where he also served as a fire technology instructor for seven years.

 A revolving door?

About 16 months after accepting the position, VFD Chief Jeff Armstrong announced his resignation in May.

In a letter to Victorville City Manager Keith Metzler, Armstrong said, “After careful consideration, I have decided to resign from my position as Fire Chief with the City of Victorville and pursue other opportunities.”

Armstrong added that ultimately his decision “results from an evaluation of organizational ‘fit’ and leadership styles.”

City officials are recruiting and interviewing interim fire chief candidates, with the goal of a new chief starting Jan. 1.

The VFD is one of the busiest departments in San Bernardino County and the nation, according to the city.

The fire department also ranks among the top 6% of the nation’s fire departments having recently received a Class 2 ISO rating.

For more information, call the City of Victorville at 760- 955-5000

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Another Victorville Fire Department chief will step down

