🌱 Second Walmart Fire + Triangle Expressway Toll Increase

A severe thunderstorm; breezy. High: 70 Low: 41.

Thousands of people headed to Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh to celebrate the acorn drop at First Night Raleigh. Guests were required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 results, and there was testing available on site to ensure safety. The Raleigh Downtown Alliance reported a 140% increase in foot traffic since the start of 2020 which is a good sign for the year to come. (abc11) Three officers were assaulted by a suspect while investigating a domestic dispute at a used car dealership on Saturday morning. The suspect was a new employee at the dealership and was arrested, his girlfriend who was involved in the dispute was pepper sprayed during the incident. (WRAL) The Walmart at Triangle Town Center had to be evacuated on New Year's Eve due to a fire. The fire follows the arson incident at a Walmart earlier this week where one man was charged. This fire was set by someone, and police are still investigating. (CBS17) Tolls on the Triangle Expressway increased yesterday in a continued tradition to help maintain the roadway and pay back construction bonds. For NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder it will increase the cost of travelling the full 18.8 miles by 11 cents. The toll revenue will also help complete the phase 1 of the Complete 540 Project (abc11) School leaders in Wake County have updated the district's COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules as of Friday. The changes were based on CDC guidance and state leaders. The changes do not affect mask wearing, but it will reduce quarantine time for exposed persons. (CBS17)

It's National Science Fiction Day and if you're a lover of all things Sci-Fi, you're not alone. Check out the Research Triangle Science Fiction Society.

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke Health warns that people should not dismiss symptoms as allergies , and to get checked. (WRAL)

Identical twins born and raised in Raleigh celebrated their 100th birthday on New Year's Eve. (WRAL)

After unseasonably warm weather, central North Carolina could see some snow on Monday. (CBS17)

