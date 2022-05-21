SECOND Watson man charged after 15-hour standoff

May 21—A man who barricaded himself in his house in a 15-hour standoff near Watson Thursday surrendered early Friday with an injury to his hand, authorities said.

Matthew W. Reissen, 37, living along Illinois Route 37 east of Watson, was taken into custody at 4:10 a.m., according to Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns.

Reissen was charged with arson and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a preliminary investigation report provided by the sheriff's office.

Reissen came out of his residence after negotiators contacted him via cellphone, Kuhns said.

"He came out the front door and surrendered," Kuhns said.

Reissen was taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital emergency room for treatment of a cut to his hand before being transported to the Effingham County jail and charged, according to Kuhns.

Illinois Route 37 was closed between Watson and U.S. Route 45 for several hours. Law enforcement agencies used the Watson United Methodist Church parking lot as a staging area.

The Effingham County Sheriff's department is the lead law enforcement agency investigating the incident.

Kuhns said callers to the Effingham County Sheriff's office reported that Reissen was lighting items on fire in his yard and throwing large rocks at cars as they drove by.

"He displayed a knife and threatened people driving by on the road," Kuhns said. "When police arrived on the scene, he fled into his residence."

Reissen retreated into his house and refused to cooperate with officers, the preliminary investigation report said. Deputies believed Reissen was in possession of several firearms inside the residence and several unsuccessful attempts were made to establish communication with him.

"We know from past experience he owns weapons and has them in his house," Kuhns said.

Effingham County deputies and officers from the Effingham Police Department set a perimeter around the house and requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police SWAT.

Illinois State Police negotiators and Illinois State Police SWAT arrived at a police staging area located at the Watson United Methodist Church parking lot on Route 37 Thursday afternoon and after a briefing moved out to the staging area to the residence just after 5 p.m.

An Air Evac Lifeteam EMS crew landed at the staging area and left late Thursday afternoon due to deteriorating weather conditions from an approaching thunderstorm.

As the Air Evac Lifeteam EMS helicopter was attempting to land, some law enforcement officers and the sheriff in the staging area and an EDN reporter witnessed what appeared to be a red flare drifting down in the air in close proximity to the helicopter on its final approach to the Watson Methodist Church parking lot.

The sheriff immediately investigated after the helicopter landed to see if it was something the flight crew might have used. Kuhns determined the red flare did not come from the helicopter.

An Arch Air Medical Services helicopter earlier in the afternoon declined to fly to the scene due to weather conditions. Two RuralMed ambulances remained in the church parking lot.

The sheriff's report said after ISP SWAT and Illinois State Police negotiators arrived they made several attempts to contact Reissen throughout the afternoon and throughout the night.

Kuhns said Reissen shot several flares up during the course of the night and shot several rounds. He said a tree fell across Route 37 close to the scene as police weathered passing thunderstorms that swept through the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

Police said during the early morning hours Reissen fired a weapon from inside the house, striking the negotiators' armored vehicle and one of the outbuildings on the property. Shortly after, the negotiators convinced Reissen to surrender.

"I was pleased with the great amount of restraint and patience the Illinois State Police SWAT team displayed, and they were correct, because this is why this came to a peaceful conclusion and no one was seriously injured," said Kuhns. "Their tactics were spot on and they made the right decisions."

Assisting the sheriff's department on the scene were members of the Effingham City Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police SWAT Team, Illinois State Police negotiators, Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad, Watson Fire Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, RuralMed EMS, Effingham County EMA and Air Evac Lifeteam.

Kuhns thanked the congregation of the Watson United Methodist Church for opening the doors to their dining area area and kitchen for the emergency responders.

"The generosity they showed is an outstanding example of our community," Kuhns said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Effingham County Sheriff's Department.

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300126.