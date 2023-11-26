Second wave of hostages on the way to Egypt, Israeli official says

A second group of hostages released by Hamas amid its short-term truce with Israel are on their way to Egypt, according to an Israeli official. The Israeli military said 17 hostages in total were released — including 13 Israeli and four Thai hostages. "The released hostages' convoy is currently making its way through Egypt to the meeting point at Kerem Shalom," the official said. "Security representatives will verify the list at the meeting point with the released hostages." KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on Nov. 25, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/second-wave-of-hostages-on-way-to-egypt-israeli-official-says/

