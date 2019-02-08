Second wave of more than 160 Nassar survivors fight for acknowledgment

DETROIT – The broken foot led to a cast, which led to a walking boot, which led to hip problems, which led to Larry Nassar.

For another, stiff elbows showed problems with a crooked spine, which led to the need for regular adjustments, which led to Nassar.

The stories and patterns of Nassar's sexual abuse are the same – but this time they come from more than 160 survivors who are not part of the first wave of more than 330 women who sued Michigan State University and reached a settlement last year. The second wave is hoping for similar treatment, including a settlement that's the same.

Michigan State settled the first wave of suits for $500 million. Of that, $425 million was for those claimants, and $75 million was set aside for additional suits, as well as the university's legal fees. A special administrator was set up to divide the settlement. Not everyone was guaranteed the same amount. But if it were divided equally, each filer would have gotten just more than $1.2 million.

In contrast, if the university uses only the remaining $75 million for the second wave, each claimant would get about $400,000, after taking out the university's legal fees.

Nicole Casady talks about her sexual abuse by Larry Nassar on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Casady was a star gymnast at Case High school in Racine and was recruited by Michigan State University. She is one of approximately 500 women who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar, who was then considered a top trainer/doctor for Olympic and college athletes.

While Michigan State University has settled a few of the suits in the second batch individually, the majority are grouped together. But the second wave of survivors never signed the original settlement, which means they aren't bound by its terms, their lawyers said. That could lead to more financial uncertainty for the university, despite claims by former Interim President John Engler that all the costs related to lawsuits filed by Nassar survivors were known and fixed.

Michigan State University declined to comment on specific questions about the financial impact of the lawsuits or settlement strategy. But spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said the university was "working diligently to get closure for each of the plaintiffs and hopes to have the cases resolved as soon as possible."

Mediation is expected to start later this month for the second batch of suits.

"Injuries led all of us sister survivors to where we are today," said Nicole Casady, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, one of the women in the second wave.

Erin Blayer, another survivor, gave a victim impact statement during Nassar's trial last year.

"I'm trying to stay hopeful," said Blayer, now 17, who was a young soccer player when she saw Nassar and was abused by him over several years. "I really hope they can treat us the same as the other survivors. We're the same."

Consider Tiffani Berra's story.

She was 14 in 1997 when she broke her foot doing a move on the bars. She was placed in a cast and then into a walking boot. That led to hip problems and everyone told her — as well as her parents and her coach — that the only person to see was this doctor in East Lansing: Larry Nassar.

So they drove 66 miles south from Bay City, Michigan. On her second visit, Nassar assaulted her.

