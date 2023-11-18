Second wave of rain showers hits Southern California
Another round of showers has settled over SoCal this weekend, bringing with it the possibility of minor flooding and isolated thunderstorms. KTLA 5's Erin Myers reports. (Nov. 18, 2023)
Another round of showers has settled over SoCal this weekend, bringing with it the possibility of minor flooding and isolated thunderstorms. KTLA 5's Erin Myers reports. (Nov. 18, 2023)
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Georgia at Tennessee game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
After a whirlwind courtship — and baby — the couple married at a 15th century castle in Italy in 2006. We revisit what was called the "wedding of the century" for the now-exes — with insight from their wedding photographer.
New proposals from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could mean an end to medical debt negatively affecting Americans’ credit reports.
SpaceX launched the second flight of Starship from its Boca Chica spaceport on Saturday morning. A few minutes into launch, the Super Heavy booster's first stage exploded, followed by Starship itself.
Plus, score Apple AirPods for just $99, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
A Dodge Charger at 103 mph in a 35 zone caused a deadly Las Vegas crash. NTSB seeks speed-limiting tech, says, 'We're sick of not seeing action by NHTSA.'
For meat, beverages, baking and more, this digital doodad has nearly 60,000 sizzling reviews — and it's nearly 50% off.
The shampoo and conditioner set has raked in 17,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon.
This thing can air fry, roast, broil, bake — it even makes pizza! Grab it now because we've never seen the price this low!
Snag this top-selling essential during Black Friday — just in time for holiday cooking marathons.
We definitively rank 58 years of "Peanuts" specials featuring good ol' Charlie Brown and friends.
If everything goes well during the pre-flight procedures, and if the weather cooperates, then we'll see Starship make another attempt to reach space.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Shedeur Sanders' injury only added to Colorado's miserable night in Pullman.
The Clippers lost their first five games with James Harden.
There has been a lot of public sniping around LSU in the last few days, with Reese at the center.
A dermatologist responds to a TikTok doctor's post on extremely hot showers.
The new version of the hit post- apocalyptic zombie adventure will be available on the platform on January 19, 2024
In perhaps the most unexpected tech news of the year, billionaire and AI evangelist Sam Altman has been ejected from his CEO role at OpenAI by the company's board after an apparent vote of no confidence. Its exact wording in a release issued this afternoon: Altman's "departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." 1. Did Altman circumvent the board in a major deal?