Second wave of winter storms coming

Jan. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — Arctic air lurking behind a second wave of winter storms could send overnight low temperatures plunging into the single digits, with wind chills even lower.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for a wide swath of Michigan, which — in the Northwest Lower Peninsula — will be in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasts are predicting at least eight inches of snow in a wide swath of the region, save for Old Mission and northern Leelanau peninsulas, and the west shore of Grand Traverse Bay north to the Straits of Mackinac.

Snowfall totals by Saturday night could top a foot in some places, including Traverse City, and winds could gust up to 55 mph.

Mike Boguth, a NWS meteorologist in Gaylord, said a low-pressure system is moving over the state. Arctic air over the northern Rocky Mountains is coming right behind, and the difference in temperatures between this cold air mass and the warmer air to the east is driving the intensity of that system.

Once through, it will "open the floodgates" for that cold air to move over the Great Lakes, Boguth said. It'll moderate on the way, more so when it reaches the lakes.

High temperatures in the teens are expected Monday and Tuesday, warming to the low 20s by midweek. Persistent winds will make it feel even colder, especially overnight.

"We're looking at wind chill values several degrees below zero for an extended period next week, for sure," he said.

Consumers Energy officials said they're watching for heavy snow that can weigh on power lines and winds gusting up to 50 mph that can knock down limbs and branches.

More than 400 Consumers Energy crews and contractors are ready for this storm, a news release from Consumers advised, adding, "Even as our line workers finished restoring power to customers after this midweek storm, we have been looking ahead and preparing to ensure we keep the lights on for people who count on us.'

Michigan State Police are asking residents and travelers to prepare for blizzard-like conditions, with dangerous driving conditions and power outages expected through the weekend.

"We are closely monitoring conditions as they develop and taking action to prepare for any potential winter weather-related impacts," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, the deputy state director of emergency management and commander of the state police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

State police said conditions across the state will start to deteriorate around noon today. The winter storm warning has been issued for the majority of the state. Snowfall totals could accumulate up to 21 inches in the U.P. and up to 18 inches across lower Michigan.

If wind gusts reach up to 55 mph, that's expected to cause dangerous blowing and drifting on the roads and power outages, police said.

Report an outage and check the status of outages by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter.

"We encourage Michiganders today to also be ready. Charge all electronic devices, have an emergency kit and unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers," Consumers Energy officials noted. "If you do see a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050."