Second Whistleblower Has Given Evidence to IG on Ukraine Call

A second whistleblower with first-hand knowledge of the allegations that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has already given evidence to Michael Atkinson, the head of the intelligence community’s internal watchdog office.

Mark Zaid, the attorney for the first whistleblower, confirmed to The Daily Beast, that he represents both people. ABC News first reported that the second whistleblower had spoken to the inspector general.

It is not clear if the second whistleblower is the same person described in a New York Times article published last week, or if this is a new, third, whistleblower prepared to collaborate with the impeachment investigation. That person was reported to have spoken with Atkinson, but he or she had not yet asked for protection under the official whistleblower program.

Zaid told ABC that his newest whistleblower client, also described as an intelligence official, had first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoing by the president in his dealings with Ukraine over investigating Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The attorney later told CNN’s Jake Tapper that his client has “not filed own complaint” and does not need to, and Zaid confirmed that his client has “first-hand knowledge that supports the first whistleblower.”

On Sunday, Zaid confirmed on Twitter that his new client had first-hand knowledge of the call. “They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against,” he wrote on Twitter. “This WBer has first hand knowledge.”





