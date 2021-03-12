Second winter: Anchorage gets up to 18 inches of fresh snow

  • Judi Westfall shovels snow at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Residents in some parts of Alaska’s largest city woke Thursday to a surprise: up to 18 new inches of snow. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
  • Dirk Westfall operates a snowblower at his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Residents in some parts of Alaska’s largest city woke Thursday to a surprise: up to 18 new inches of snow. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
1 / 2

Anchorage Snow

Judi Westfall shovels snow at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Residents in some parts of Alaska’s largest city woke Thursday to a surprise: up to 18 new inches of snow. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
MARK THIESSEN
·3 min read

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Residents in some parts of Alaska’s largest city woke Thursday to a surprise: up to 18 new inches of snow.

The storm, however, caused few headaches in Anchorage.

“Luckily, we’re pretty familiar with big snowstorms,” said Chelsea Ward-Waller, a special assistant to the acting mayor.

The snowfall didn’t prevent people from getting COVID-19 vaccinations in Anchorage, but a free COVID-19 testing site in suburban Eagle River had to be closed so the parking lot could be plowed.

The state, however, closed all Division of Motor Vehicle offices throughout southcentral Alaska on Thursday because of the widespread storm.

Anchorage police say compared to March 4, there were more than twice the number of vehicles in distress. However, there were fewer accidents and fewer people sustaining non-life threatening injuries, department spokesman MJ Thim said.

This storm was unusual in that east Anchorage, or the side of town closest to the Chugach Mountains, got hammered while the west side, or closet to the ocean, recorded only about 3 inches of snow, said Michael Kutz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Anchorage.

“I live on the east side of town, and I had 16 inches of snow on the ground when I woke up this morning,” Kutz said.

“That’s where we get the mix of the snow to come over the top and dumps all over us,” he said. Snowfalls varied, from 15 inches or 16 inches in east Anchorage to about 18 inches on the Anchorage Hillside.

Judi Westfall had just returned to Anchorage from Sedona, Arizona, where she thought she was going to escape a forecast of snow in the high desert city.

“It was snowing when I got home last night, but I didn’t expect it to be over a foot of snow today so a little bit of a shocker for us,” she said while taking a break from shoveling at her East Anchorage home.

She was taking care of the first layer of snow because it was too tall for their snowblower, being operated by her husband, Dirk.

An Alaska resident since 1992, she said she’s accustomed to these late season storms, which she said some call “second winter.”

Yet, with blue skies last week and increased daylight returning to Alaska, she said you start thinking maybe winter is actually over — even though you know another storm is probably coming.

“And when it happens, it is demoralizing because I did, I felt really sad when I saw all this today,” she said.

It may not have felt like it to anyone shoveling, but Anchorage is actually below the average snowfall amount so far this year. Normal seasonal snowfall for March 11 is 64 inches, but only 62.5 inches have fallen so far this year.

And this storm won’t help increase the total since the city’s official recording station is at the airport, on the west side town, which was spared deep snow.

___

Associated Press journalist Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Sweden Meets Australia in Race to Lead Rich World’s Thinktank

    (Bloomberg) -- A former European Union trade chief is facing off against a former Australian finance minister in the final leg of the race to head the OECD, a prize that will see the winner address global challenges including digital taxation and pandemic recovery plans.Sweden’s Cecilia Malmstrom and Australia’s Mathias Cormann are the last two candidates in the months-long battle to be secretary-general of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.Delegates are currently evenly split between the two hopefuls, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Deliberations by ambassadors to the OECD this week failed to identify a winner, forcing them to try for a conclusion later this month.The view of the U.S., the biggest contributor to the institution’s budget, is likely to be crucial.Initially created in 1948 to run the Marshall Plan to reconstruct post-war Europe, the OECD is closely engaged in offering solutions to intractable international economic problems. Currently that includes the Transatlantic dispute over how to tax multinational technology giants such as Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.The political jockeying for a successor to Mexico’s Angel Gurria -- after a decade and a half in the role -- has already seen candidates including BlackRock Inc.’s Philipp Hildebrand and former European Commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou fall by the wayside. Here’s a look at the finalists.Cecilia MalmstromStockholm-born Malmstrom, 52, was always considered a frontrunner in the race, and would be the first woman to hold the office and the first European in a quarter of a century.She brings a track record as EU trade commissioner from 2014 to 2019 that includes landmark agreements with Canada, Japan and South Ameican trade bloc Mercosur.That role also made for a tense relationship with the U.S. though. She defended free trade in the face of President Donald Trump’s protectionism, telling the U.S. and China that they should cooperate to help make the beleaguered World Trade Organization “fit for purpose for the modern economy.”Whether the new president will support her is unclear. Malmstrom told Bloomberg Television this month that she has backing from European and extra-European countries, but on the Biden administration’s stance said “I don’t know.”In the same interview, she flagged the environment as a prime area where international institutions such as the OECD can play a key role. She also said the new secretary general “absolutely” needs a sterling record on climate change -- a sign that she’s sees that as an area where she may have an edge over her rival.Mathias CormannCormann, 50, has marketed himself as a candidate who can be a bridge between Europe and the Asia-Pacific. He was born in a German-speaking community in Belgium and grew up in Europe before moving to Australia as a young man.He still speaks in a staccato-like English that resembles the Teutonic sound of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s terminator, leading to him being labeled as the Corminator.His political deftness has shown through in his ability to stay on the right side of three conservative Australian prime ministers with contrasting outlooks.The last change of leadership may have tarnished him though. As a Christian conservative, he inhabited the powerful right-wing faction of the Liberal party. He is pro-market, pro-small government, opposed same-sex marriage and -- from opposition -- tore into Labor’s efforts to combat climate change with a carbon tax.A number of climate scientists published an open letter this month saying Cormann’s public record on climate change should preclude him from the OECD post.Still, his pragmatism showed when he went on to vote for same-sex marriage after the electorate backed it in a plebiscite, and he’s now trying to burnish his green credentials. In a Bloomberg Television interview, he said he would “deploy every policy and analytical capability of the OECD to help countries around the world reach zero net emissions by 2050.”He’s a potential compromise candidate who may appeal to the U.S., coming from a nation that tries to combine the best of freewheeling capitalism with a social safety net to limit inequality.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Imposes New 5G License Limits on Some Huawei Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has informed some suppliers to China’s Huawei Technologies Co. of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move.The 5G ban is effective as of this week, according to the people, who asked not to be identified to discuss nonpublic communications.The rules create a more explicit prohibition on the export of components like semiconductors, antennas and batteries for Huawei 5G devices, making the ban more uniform among licensees. Some companies had previously received licenses that allowed them to keep shipping components to Huawei that the Chinese company may have then used in 5G equipment, while other companies were already subject to tighter restrictions.Companies had complained about confusing rules after former President Donald Trump’s administration added Huawei to the Entity List, requiring that U.S. firms obtain government licenses if they want to sell American tech and intellectual property to the Chinese telecommunications-equipment giant. U.S. officials had deemed the company a national-security threat.The move is also a sign that the Biden administration plans to move forward on the tighter export controls implemented under Trump and more broadly indicates officials are following through on pledges to be tough on China. In an interview with MSNBC this month, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo promised to use the Entity List “to its full effect.”“From one perspective, it’s cleanup and correcting mistakes from the previous administration,” said William Reinsch, who served as undersecretary of commerce for export administration in the Clinton administration and is now senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There’s bipartisan support for a tough line on technology transfer to China, and this reflects that.”Protecting InterestsThe U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees the Entity List, said in an emailed statement that it can’t comment on “specific export licensing questions.” The bureau said it “works with its interagency partners to apply consistently the licensing policies set forth in the Export Administration Regulations to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.”The Trump administration used export controls, prohibitions and executive orders to block companies including Huawei, chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd. from American goods and consumers. Now, it’s up to Biden whether to maintain, remove or deepen those measures.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next week. It would represent the highest-level in-person exchange between the two sides since President Joe Biden took office in January. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Feb. 10.Trump slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of imports from China, sparking a trade war that hurt U.S. manufacturing and agriculture even as it protected some slices of industry like steelmakers.While Biden criticized Trump’s strategy and promised to work with global allies to confront China on issues including intellectual property theft, he’s also indicated that he won’t immediately remove the tariffs, taking time to review U.S. policy.In late February the Biden administration also signaled that it intends to go ahead with a Trump administration-proposed rule to secure the information-technology supply chain, a move that gives the Commerce Department broad authority to prohibit transactions involving “foreign adversaries.”The interim rule, which will allow Commerce to monitor transactions of governments including China’s, was first proposed by the previous administration in January -- days before Biden’s inauguration -- and follows an executive order Trump signed in 2019. The department said it would accept public comments on the plan through March 22, the same day it becomes effective.(Adds background on Trump’s China decisions starting in eighth paragraph. A previous version corrected the name of the Bureau of Industry and Security in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 20-foot 'ice volcano' erupts in western New York

    Freezing temperatures have helped transform a New York fountain from the 1800s into a 20-foot "ice volcano." Outside of the Glen Iris Inn in Castile, New York, a cone of ice sprays water up to some 50 feet in the air, giving off the appearance of an icy volcano. This is not an unusual sight for the Glenn Iris Fountain, however, and even the 20-foot height it has reached this winter is not the tallest it can grow. In fact, it gained national attention in 2015, drawing tourists to its location in Letchworth State Park when it reached its full height of 50 feet. However, it's not a motor that powers this fountain, but a more clever use of engineering. The fountain was among the first things that New York businessman William Pryor Letchworth had built during the late 1800s while designing the property, the nearby inn once his home. In this design, location and placement mattered. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic Florio (@florio_fotos) Uphill, Letchworth had a trout pond built along with a drain that leads to an underground pipe. Here, the pond water trickles downhill toward the fountain. Gravity does most of the work involved in transferring the water and, farther down, sending it cascading into the air. The pipe ends at the pool as a nozzle, forcing the water upward. An image of the Letchworth Ice Volcano from 2018. (Facebook/Letchworth State Park) "The gravitational pull on all the water in the pipe uphill puts a lot of pressure on the water squeezed into that tiny little nozzle, and it sprays the water 50 feet up into the air," explained Conrad Baker, an outdoor educator with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, in a video produced by the park. During the summer, the water cycles through. However, during the winter, when temperatures drop below freezing, the water at the nozzle will freeze. Much like how cooled magma will form new land, the frozen ice will build upon itself reaching its full, towering height of 50 feet. An image of the Glenn Iris Fountain, which freezes over during the winter. (Facebook/Letchworth State Park) To give a sense of how cold it was to lead to the formation of the ice volcano this year, temperature records from the closest airport, the Dansville Municipal Airport, about 18 miles southeast of Castile are telling. Dansville consistently reported below-freezing temperatures every night throughout the month of February. For 17 of the 28 days of the month, temperatures didn't rise above freezing. As of March 10, the month's temperatures have dipped below freezing every night, and temperatures during the days of March 5 and March 7 didn't even rise to meet 32 degrees. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • China, Russia to build lunar outpost: International cooperation or 'authoritarian alliance in space'?

    China and Russia agreed to collaborate on building and operating a robotic scientific outpost on the moon or in lunar orbit.

  • Rockets coach Stephen Silas impressed by attitude of Kevin Porter Jr.

    Fresh off a successful stint in the NBA G League, Porter will make his Houston debut on Thursday as the backup point guard to John Wall.

  • Fauci: US virus shots ramping up toward immunity

    The nation’s top infectious disease expert says the U.S. could see significant steps toward a return to the pre-pandemic normal, even before the country reaches coronavirus herd immunity. (March 10)

  • America's Best National Parks

    What has lots of nature and wildlife, starry skies, hiking, horseback riding, epic views, is outdoors and great for social distancing? National parks, of course. There's a reason Americans sing about spacious skies and purple mountains majesty.

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • How to watch President Joe Biden's first prime-time address on Thursday

    Joe Biden will make his first prime-time address to the nation on Thursday evening. Here's how to watch.

  • From Miami Beach villa, man with alleged mob ties builds business empire ⁠— in Albania

    In a city where wealth is flaunted, Artur Shehu, 54, maintains a low profile. But the rare South Floridian from Albania has an intriguing past.

  • NCAA tournament: Battle for No. 1 seeds goes through Big Ten tournament

    Michigan and Illinois have dibs on No. 1 seeds. But if they falter in the Big Ten tournament, things could get interesting.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: What are the questions asked of potential jurors?

    Minneapolis locals ponder the questions that potential Derek Chauvin trial jurors are being asked.

  • A complete timeline of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's friendship

    Years before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey sat down for their bombshell interview, the TV host was a guest at the couple's wedding.

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.

  • Father gets 212 years in prison for scheme that killed his autistic sons for life insurance

    A federal judge in California called Ali Elmezayen "nothing more than a greedy and brutal killer" during sentencing for the "evil and diabolical" plot.