Second woman arrested in Manatee County Jail contraband-smuggling scheme, sheriff says

Another arrest has been made related to a scheme to bring drugs and contraband into the Manatee County jail, the sheriff said Wednesday in a news release.

Jena Maria Greco, 35, has been arrested on a charge of conspiracy to introduce vape pens and/or cigarettes into a county detention facility, Sheriff Rick Wells said in the release.

Last week, a former food service crew leader, Gretchen Rupprecht, and three inmates were arrested in the scheme. Wells said Rupprecht became friends with inmate Corey Crews, and Crews’ friend provided the contraband to Rupprecht to bring into the jail.

On Wednesday, Crews’ friend was identified as Greco.

Rupprecht, known as “Granny,” met up with Greco a few times to get cash, vape pens, liquid methamphetamines, cigarettes and other contraband to smuggle into the jail, Wells said.

Rupprecht would then pass the items to Crews, he said.

The investigation is ongoing.