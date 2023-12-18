Second woman arrested in murder of 73-year-old Valdosta man

Valdosta police have arrested a second woman suspected of murdering a 73-year-old man.

On Dec. 8, police responded to a business in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after a 911 caller reported someone inside the business that was possibly dead.

When officers arrived they found Farooq Baig’s body near gaming machines which were hidden in the back of the store.

Police say he had obvious signs of a physical struggle on his body.

Investigators identified Daja Kalice James, 18, as a suspect in Baig’s death.

She was arrested on Dec. 12.

On Dec. 15, detectives secured arrest warrants for Sheraka Washington, 36, for her involvement in Baig’s death.

Washington was arrested on Dec. 11 on unrelated charges.

She is still in custody at the Lowndes County Jail.

Both James and Washington have been charged with murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and robbery by force.

