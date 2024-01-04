Second woman charged in Ulta Beauty incident sentenced to 25-60 years

The second of five women charged after a January 2023 retail theft incident at Ulta Beauty in Green Oak Township has been sentenced to prison.

Shanel Webster, 30, of Detroit, was sentenced to 25-60 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections on Thursday, Jan. 4, in Livingston County 44th Circuit Court before Chief Judge Michael Hatty.

Webster receives credit for 356 days served in jail. She must also pay roughly $9,200 in restitution.

Webster pled guilty in December to 15 charges: armed robbery; assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; conducting a criminal enterprise; two counts of organized retail crime; two counts of first-degree retail fraud; stolen property; third-degree fleeing a police officer; uttering and publishing; felonious assault; malicious destruction of police property; and three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Webster was charged as a fourth offense habitual offender.

The incident took place Jan. 12, 2023, at Ulta Beauty in Green Oak Township. The municipality’s police department said five suspects entered the store and filled a bag with merchandise. One suspect fled on foot, while the others got in two separate vehicles and began to drive away.

According to Michigan State Police, while a trooper was attempting to arrest the woman who fled on foot, the second vehicle drove directly at him. He fired his weapon, and the car was struck. There were no injuries. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot after colliding with the back of Men’s Wearhouse.

Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Kollette Bordeaux said Webster fled the scene, slammed her car into MSP vehicles and tried to run over a trooper twice. Bordeaux noted that Webster admitted to stealing merchandise from Ulta but denied hitting trooper vehicles. Bordeaux said Webster put the lives of law enforcement officers and the community in danger.

Two MSP troopers involved in the incident viewed Webster’s sentencing from the jury box.

Mitchell Perrault, defense attorney, asked the court to follow the sentence agreement of a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. Webster declined to address the court.

Hatty said he believed the sentence was in the best interest of justice and reasonable and proportional to the underlying offenses.

Tirezah Scott was sentenced to 17-40 years in December for her involvement.

Joya Williams, 36; Laronda Chase, 26; and Kari Williams, 28; were also charged in connection to the incident. Kari and Chase are scheduled for sentencing Jan. 25. Joya is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 1.

