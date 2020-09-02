Second woman found safe after sex-trafficking victim jumped from semi, Texas cops say

Another woman has been found safe after a kidnapped sex-trafficking victim jumped from a semi onto a Texas interstate, police say.

A woman leaped out of an 18-wheeler near a Flying J truck stop on Interstate 20 in Cisco last Wednesday, police say. She told authorities that another woman believed to be in “grave danger” was in the vehicle, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, police said the second woman had been found safe.

Cisco police say they’re no longer investigating the case. Police have previously said a federal agency was leading the sex-trafficking investigation.

“The matter has been turned over to appropriate authorities who have conducted their investigation and all charges, if any, that can be filed will be accomplished by those agencies,” Cisco police say.





The woman who jumped from the semi was safe after receiving care from crisis-intervention workers, police say.

Cisco is about 105 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

